I'm primarily running Vivaldi on Windows (multiple work and home machines, Win 10 and 11, OS and drivers fully updated), but I've seen the same issue on Linux Mint as well. I want to say I first noticed the issue when Workspaces were added months ago, but I don't remember if it was an exact correlation.

The issue: Any time I attempt to stream video (I use YouTube and Udemy), the browser will freeze for 20+ seconds, even though sound continues in the background for a bit, and then will freeze as well. Once it starts up again, it seems to be fine until I attempt to move to another video or refresh the page, and then the same thing happens again.

Troubleshooting (Today, on Windows 11): The browser is fully updated, and I have restarted numerous times as part of my troubleshooting. I have tried disabling some settings that seemed like they might possibly have an effect on video playback (Hardware Acceleration, Picture-in-Picture, Prefetch), as well as disabling all extensions, but there was no change in behavior. When I tried a guest profile, the problem wasn't present, but that would be no surprise if it's a tab issue (see below), given there was only 1 tab open at that point, rather than my usual hundreds.

The only information I found on this was a similar post in the Linux forum, and the issue there seemed to be linked to having a lot of tabs open (again, I have 100s of tabs across my workspaces). I am loathe to reset all of my settings, and have to go back through and figure out what they even were, before at least seeing if this is a known issue that is indeed connected to tab count, or maybe something else I am not aware of.

Any feedback or guidance would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance!