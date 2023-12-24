Browser Freezes When Streaming Video With Large Numbers of Tabs Open
LeonidasGavran
I'm primarily running Vivaldi on Windows (multiple work and home machines, Win 10 and 11, OS and drivers fully updated), but I've seen the same issue on Linux Mint as well. I want to say I first noticed the issue when Workspaces were added months ago, but I don't remember if it was an exact correlation.
The issue: Any time I attempt to stream video (I use YouTube and Udemy), the browser will freeze for 20+ seconds, even though sound continues in the background for a bit, and then will freeze as well. Once it starts up again, it seems to be fine until I attempt to move to another video or refresh the page, and then the same thing happens again.
Troubleshooting (Today, on Windows 11): The browser is fully updated, and I have restarted numerous times as part of my troubleshooting. I have tried disabling some settings that seemed like they might possibly have an effect on video playback (Hardware Acceleration, Picture-in-Picture, Prefetch), as well as disabling all extensions, but there was no change in behavior. When I tried a guest profile, the problem wasn't present, but that would be no surprise if it's a tab issue (see below), given there was only 1 tab open at that point, rather than my usual hundreds.
The only information I found on this was a similar post in the Linux forum, and the issue there seemed to be linked to having a lot of tabs open (again, I have 100s of tabs across my workspaces). I am loathe to reset all of my settings, and have to go back through and figure out what they even were, before at least seeing if this is a known issue that is indeed connected to tab count, or maybe something else I am not aware of.
Any feedback or guidance would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance!
mib2berlin
@LeonidasGavran
Hi, I don't think this is a settings issue, such a freeze could be a crash of the render engine but not the whole browser.
My limit on tabs is 300 with my 16GB ram systems, is it possible your system start swapping to the hard disk if you start a video?
About how many tabs we are talking about?
You can check if Vivaldi create crash logs:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
