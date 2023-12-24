I got a new Windows laptop and copied over the default folder from my old laptop. I may not have turned syncing on/off at the right times the first few times, and there was a syncing problem. But I finally got that right, and now the cloud icon correctly shows (and syncs) the synced tabs from the "other" laptop (depending on which laptop I'm on), plus those on my android device.

But, there are 3 extra remnant instances of the new laptop, all with the same name, that never change. They contain some other tabs that were open at the time I had synced when I tried to do the respective transfer from the old laptop. Plus, there's still a remnant device sync instance from a device I no longer own (I must have had to turn off Vivaldi sync before doing a Windows system reset?).

Clicking on the cloud icon on my NEW LAPTOP yields this:

Window with 7 tabs on OLD LAPTOP

Window with 4 tabs on NEW LAPTOP

Window with 4 tabs on NEW LAPTOP

Window with 12 tabs on ANDROID DEVICE

Window with 2 tabs on NEW LAPTOP

Window with 3 tabs on DEVICE I NO LONGER OWN

On the OLD LAPTOP, it's the same, except the first row correctly refers to the current tabs on my NEW LAPTOP.

Is there a way to eliminate all these extra dead instances in sync (all NEW LAPTOP instances, and the DEVICE I NO LONGER OWN instance)?

Thanks for any help.