How to eliminate repeat "dead" device instances in the cloud icon of synced tabs?
I got a new Windows laptop and copied over the default folder from my old laptop. I may not have turned syncing on/off at the right times the first few times, and there was a syncing problem. But I finally got that right, and now the cloud icon correctly shows (and syncs) the synced tabs from the "other" laptop (depending on which laptop I'm on), plus those on my android device.
But, there are 3 extra remnant instances of the new laptop, all with the same name, that never change. They contain some other tabs that were open at the time I had synced when I tried to do the respective transfer from the old laptop. Plus, there's still a remnant device sync instance from a device I no longer own (I must have had to turn off Vivaldi sync before doing a Windows system reset?).
Clicking on the cloud icon on my NEW LAPTOP yields this:
Window with 7 tabs on OLD LAPTOP
Window with 4 tabs on NEW LAPTOP
Window with 4 tabs on NEW LAPTOP
Window with 12 tabs on ANDROID DEVICE
Window with 2 tabs on NEW LAPTOP
Window with 3 tabs on DEVICE I NO LONGER OWN
On the OLD LAPTOP, it's the same, except the first row correctly refers to the current tabs on my NEW LAPTOP.
Is there a way to eliminate all these extra dead instances in sync (all NEW LAPTOP instances, and the DEVICE I NO LONGER OWN instance)?
Thanks for any help.
mib2berlin
@jeromeekiley said in How to eliminate repeat "dead" device instances in the cloud icon of synced tabs?:
Is there a way to eliminate all these extra dead instances in sync (all NEW LAPTOP instances, and the DEVICE I NO LONGER OWN instance)?
Hi and no, it is not possible to remove such doubles.
I don't know why they exist but they disappear after some time, this can take a week or something.
Vivaldi sync is additive, it is sometimes harder to remove something than to loose something.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for your quick response.
I hope they do disappear with some time, but the connection to the device I don't own anymore has been there 3 weeks now.
Do you think it would it resolve the problem if I remove all sync data and start over? I was considering turning off sync on all devices, then removing all sync data, and then restarting sync first on my old laptop, then my new one, then Android device.
Thanks for any perspectives...
mib2berlin
@jeromeekiley
Yes, if you reset your remote data all other devices get logged out.
I test this a few minutes ago.
Do the reset from the most up to date device.
Maybe they doesn't disappear because they are still logged in.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin OK, thanks a lot for your responses, I appreciate it.