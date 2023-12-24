Can't recover last closed tab from trash
butterfly64
Hi there,
I love to use the trashbin-icon to recover closded tabs.
When in fullscreen mode its not possible to reopen the last closed tab at the top of the list. When I click on it nothing happens. The second, third etc tab open without any issue.
This just happens in fullscreen, in window-mode the top item on the list opens like a charm.
Only workaround I have is to close another tab so the one I want to open becomes second in line.
Is this a bug or do I miss something?
Thanks for the help,
Georg
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39, MacOs Sonoma 14.1, Macbook Air M1 2020