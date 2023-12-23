Unsolved Broken Address bar toolbar layout by flexible space (extra width) default layout
-
I am observing on one particular vivaldi installation strange behavior with layout. I fully deleted User data folder to rule out profile related issue.
Here are screenshots:
And another detailed in edit mode:
As you can see there is by default flexible space, which essentially always take up space even no icon is present.
Any idea what can cause this problem?
-
I found out, that these spacers can be dropped from default layout. Which essentially resolve issue I have. But not sure why they are in default layout and why they take this space... see below
-
mib2berlin
@deviruchi
Hi, this is not broken, this is the new Vivaldi design to center the address bar.
If you at the state of the second image (Toolbar Editor) you can drag the flexible space out of the address bar.
If a user never change the layout it switch to this design after an update.
I guess you customized the layout in your other installs, then it is not touched.
Cheers, mib
-
Hi, this is not broken, this is the new Vivaldi design to center the address bar.
It is a broken design decision and nobody can change my mind. Just count how many people complained in the forum for the same reason, finding it very bad visually and useless