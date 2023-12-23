Possible BUG: new tab opens a new window instead of a new tab within the same window
As of yesterday, any attempt to make a new tab (clicking the +, hotkey, file>new tab, etc) doesn't open a new tab, it opens a new window instead. I've tried resetting all preferences in settings<tabs as well as going through absolutely everything in settings that could possibly be related or interfering and one by one turning on and off each setting to see what could be doing it when a reset didn't help.
Nothing I've tried works and this is incredibly frustrating.
mib2berlin
@dmiller9
Hi, a user report the same and iirc it was an extension cause this but I cant find the thread about.
Open the guest profile and try it there:
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib