As of yesterday, any attempt to make a new tab (clicking the +, hotkey, file>new tab, etc) doesn't open a new tab, it opens a new window instead. I've tried resetting all preferences in settings<tabs as well as going through absolutely everything in settings that could possibly be related or interfering and one by one turning on and off each setting to see what could be doing it when a reset didn't help.

Nothing I've tried works and this is incredibly frustrating.