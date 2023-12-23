Are Phones and Smart Speakers Listening to You? Cox Media Group Claims They Can

The idea of smartphones and smart speakers listening to everything you say and then sending you targeted advertisements has been around for years, and has largely been debunked by privacy experts. But the marketing unit of Cox Media Group, which owns newspapers and local radio and TV stations around the country, says it can do just that with a feature called “Active Listening.”

Marketing materials found on Cox Media Group, first spotted by 404media, spells out how it uses “Active Listening” to identify potential customers “based on casual conversations in real time.” The materials spell out how it can use embedded microphones in phones, smart TVs, speakers, and other devices to gather the data. 404media shared some of the documents, that have been removed from the site, but you can see the main page here.

“With Active Listening, CMG can now use voice data to target your advertising to the EXACT people you are looking for,” the page says.