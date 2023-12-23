Vivaldi closes after logging in
Vivaldi closes when ever I try logging into discord amazon, and other platforms.
I have no extensions enabled.
I have the same problem, on several sites, including my bank. Log in (whether saved or typed credentials) and then the next page might briefly load or not, Vivaldi just shuts down without any notice.
@unknown81311 @NFGman
Hi, no issues with Amazon or any other page here.
Disable extensions is sometimes not enough.
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
I can confirm it works fine in a private window. But that's not really helpful WRT solving the bug or the inconvenience. This started after a recent update. I'm reasonably sure it's a Vivaldi problem 'cause I changed nothing else.
@NFGman
Imagine all user would have this issue, the forum would be flooded with posts but it is not.
It happen often after an update of Vivaldi extensions work for Years stop working or cause really strange errors, crash Vivaldi, wipe user data.
We had a report a few days ago with "Minimal Theme for Twitter/X" extension.
You can try to disable all extensions, restart Vivaldi and check again.
For testing one can add
--disable-extensionsin the Windows desktop shortcut.
Extensions are not loaded at Vivaldi start.
I disabled all the extensions and it still crashes. Have you any other ideas?
@NFGman
Can you check the shortcut edit?
If this is not working I am stuck, the worst case is a broken profile.
This can happen if the user downgrade Vivaldi at some time, or a crash some time ago before the update.
You don't notice the breakage until the update.
Do you use Vivaldi sync?
I made the changes with your shortcut edit and it was the same result: it still crashes.
I don't use Vivaldi sync.
@NFGman
Do you have any security reasons about sync or do you simply not need it?
It make reset of a profile very easy, you have a working Vivaldi in a few minutes.
To do this manually is a lot of work and really the last possibility.
You can try to start Vivaldi with a temporary profile, open a command prompt with Windows key+R.
Copy the following command and paste it in the prompt, enter.
cmd /c start Vivaldi --user-data dir="%TEMP%\VIVTEMP"
@mib2berlin I have already tested private, works fine, disabling all extensions doesn't fix it as I posted before.
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi closes after logging in:
--disable-extensions
this didn't disable any extensions?
@unknown81311
Yes, disabling is sometimes not enough, you have to remove them or use the desktop shortcut setting we tested with @NFGman.
I tested this with two different Vivaldi installs on Windows 11, no crash with Amazon for example.
mib2berlin
@unknown81311
I test this two minutes ago, it stop loading extensions at all.
The
--profile-directoryis my test profile.
unknown81311
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi closes after logging in:
--profile-directory
still crashes after adding that argument
-
can I get a crash log some how?
mib2berlin
@unknown81311
Hi again, Vivaldi create .dmp files, you need a special editor (WinDbg) to open them and it looks more or less like hieroglyphs if you not a developer.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
For example:
EXCEPTION_RECORD: (.exr -1) ExceptionAddress: 00007ff8361be9d6 (vivaldi+0x0000000003f3e9d6) ExceptionCode: 80000003 (Break instruction exception) ExceptionFlags: 00000000 NumberParameters: 1 Parameter[0]: 0000000000000000 PROCESS_NAME: vivaldi.exe ERROR_CODE: (NTSTATUS) 0x80000003 - {AUSNAHME} Haltepunkt Im Quellprogramm wurde ein Haltepunkt erreicht. EXCEPTION_CODE_STR: 80000003 EXCEPTION_PARAMETER1: 0000000000000000
so probably wont be as useful.
@unknown81311
To be honest, no.
It is the daily bread for a developer but I cant really get any useful information out of it.
I am sorry but I have no further ideas, if it work in a private window or the guest profile it does work in Vivaldi but not with your default profile.
Sometimes user report reinstall of Vivaldi without touching your user data fix issues.
You can try it, it doesn't harm your profile.