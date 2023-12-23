Vivaldi mail : spam management
HI,
It should be interesting to get an automatic spam management in Vivaldi mail.
Is this planned and for when ?
Thank you
Turns out searching this forum for an answer that might have been alreadz given ... I found an answer I have already given. And it's not even a bad one
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82800/add-bayesian-spam-filtering/4
Pesala Ambassador
@WildEnte The question is about Webmail.
There is an option to create filters in the Webmail interface.
ah well. I should look closer at what category I'm in. Anywazy my linked post did link further to a webmail spam filter post so it was helpful second order