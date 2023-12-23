Questions
-
TheBlueSheep
I‘ve been on Opera lately. Now I‘m testing Vivaldi on iOS.
I‘ve got some questions about the tabs, actually.
Why is the tab bar so awfully red? Even when browsing it doesn‘t adapt to all websites. I feels completely strange to iOS. Neither Firefox nor Opera do the same.
When I chose to have the tab bar on the bottom, at least on my iPhone, there‘s no navigation bar any longer. why? Going back or forward can only be done by swiping. Here, neither Safari nor Firefox behave like this. They get all the navigation tools to the bottom.