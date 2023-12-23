Can Vivaldi do anything about other apps since it takes every password?
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
Like maybe separate the password manager with the encrypted key so it's usable with all apps I can't think of an easier method to resolve this. If anyone else is a developer, please comment
This isn't a feature request because I know that it cant be done but something similar
@mikeyb2001, the simplest thing would be to use an external password manager, for example (FOSS)
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
There goes the 0 extension streak xD
@mikeyb2001, AFAIK some of the apps are also as Extension in the store, but Vivaldi Android anyway (still) don't admit extensions. With functions Vivaldi don't has, there isn't other way to use an extern app. A password Manager permits to use it with any other app, but certainly needs an account apart.
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@Catweazle oh I know it wouldn't be like an extension on mobile it's another app but on desktop
@mikeyb2001, apart of keepasandroid, the other are for any OS
I use Proton Pass and love it
I really wish that Vivaldi on Android could itself be a password manager across the whole phone, like it does on iOS, or like Firefox for Android does. It already syncs passwords, and can auto-fill within itself anyway. Then you wouldn't need another thing you have to trust with your credentials.
@terepashi wait, Vivaldi on iOS acts like a system wide password manager?
And how!
@terepashi amazing! I wish we could do this on Android with Vivaldi