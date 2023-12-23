@q120144178 In iOS Safari on my tiny iPhone SE, if I have several tabs open, and bring up the view of all the tabs, I can select or close them with a random tap. Except for the oldest one, the start page view... To make a tap work on that one I have to hit it squarely with the flat part of my fingertip, sometimes several times before it works.

The main reason I haven't switched to Vivaldi is that almost every tap shows that problem! Both in selecting Vivaldi options, and while navigating websites. I've searched a lot and found nothing relevant. There must be some different bit of code that requires a different level of tap signal, and Vivaldi uses the harder to trigger one almost everywhere.

Does this sound like your experience?