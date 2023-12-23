Vivaldi on Linux Garuda
-
When I install Vivaldi on Linux Garuda Gaming Edition, the browser goes crazy and suddenly turns white and comes back, or random white squares start to appear on the screen, the side bar completely blinks.
-
@WinTone01 Disable hardware acceleration in
vivaldi://settings/webpages/and restart, alternatively start with
--disable-gpucommand line switch. Check
vivaldi://gpufor issues. Search forum/web for possible fixes on why gpu acceleration is broken in Chromium on Garuda.