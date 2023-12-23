Thank you. But if you have used those panels with a keyboard, you should notice that you need to press tab, after you engage the panel, until you get to the actual list selection. Also, closing needs additional shortcut when it could be just command+w, as closing any tab or window.

So that's not what I was talking about. I know about panels, I don't like the implementation of it, especially for keyboard users and when tiling window managers are engaged. If you use a tiling window manager, a window becomes like a portal, so there is minimal need for panels, because the user interface is already automatically managed. In fact, I am glad that at least we have the possibility to use the standard download tab in the chrome engine.