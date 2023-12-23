Window panel as a tab
Truemotion
I am a hard keyboard user. Therefore, I would be glad to have an opportunity to use window panel as an opened tab, or an overlay, like tab-cycler. In fact, I would be glad to use all available panels as tabs and not use the panel at all. It is some kind of manageable, but it involves the panel, and it needs at least two more keyboard shortcuts from me. Which I would be super happy to skip. Thank you.
Pesala Ambassador
@Truemotion You can set shortcuts for each panel in Settings, Keyboard, View. None are set by default. Then it is only one shortcut to focus a panel. Up to 9 web panel shortcuts can have a shortcut too.
Truemotion
Thank you. But if you have used those panels with a keyboard, you should notice that you need to press tab, after you engage the panel, until you get to the actual list selection. Also, closing needs additional shortcut when it could be just command+w, as closing any tab or window.
So that's not what I was talking about. I know about panels, I don't like the implementation of it, especially for keyboard users and when tiling window managers are engaged. If you use a tiling window manager, a window becomes like a portal, so there is minimal need for panels, because the user interface is already automatically managed. In fact, I am glad that at least we have the possibility to use the standard download tab in the chrome engine.