On all my Android 13 devices - with two separate Vivaldi accounts - putting keywords into the the address bar box (StartPage) does not start a search, it just brings me to startpage.com. I have to fill in the keywords there again. This didn't happen before and is a bit frustrating

I sync with Linux and Windows. On desktop it works fine. I want to use startpage with POST. What can I do to fix it on Android?

Please and thank you.