I will open this by saying I love Vivaldi as a browser and also as an idea.

I would be all in on switching my office my home and my phone, if it weren't for the fact that the iOS version is at this point unusable for me.

Across-the-board I have found it is slower to load pages than Brave, but some sites in particular are awful and I'm gonna post one here so maybe the developers can find out what's slowing it down so much.

https://www.synapsefilms.com/

Visiting that site ends up with page load delays of anywhere from 10 to 20 seconds consistently. This occurs if I am blocking trackers or with no blocking whatsoever.

I've also noticed the extreme battery usage that other people have talked about. For the same amount of screen-on time I'm using more than twice the battery that either Brave or Safari use.

If I weren't so dependent on my stupid phone I wouldn't even look back, but for now I have to use Brave on my phone until this gets sorted.