If you take an open-source browser like Brave for comparison (where anyone can submit patches) you will see over 6,000 unresolved issues at the present time. This is normal, as modern browsers are extremely complex. However, since Vivaldi’s source code is proprietary, a relatively small team of full-time employees must handle a similar work load without any help from the public.

Vivaldi looks great but will always lag behind open-source browsers like Brave in terms of stability & security because it rejects a majority of the potential code contributions by default. This forum has similar misguided restrictions which prevent contribution of information that is relevant to the discussions, and other services in the Vivaldi eco-system are crippled in similar ways that are not immediately obvious.

As the saying goes, “beauty is only skin deep.” This means it actually needs to work, and looking good is not sufficient. It also needs to be secure. In the official Vivaldi blogs they frequently mention the importance of privacy & security, but they have not implemented various security measures that were deployed in Brave a long time ago.

I do not want Vivaldi to die, but I really cannot use it as my primary browser. However, I hope this company can devise a solution that preserves the innovative visual design concepts which are showcased in the Vivaldi browser. The idea of integrating mail & RSS with the browser is also appealing, but is not really practical when the browser is not stable. Addressing this problem requires a huge developer team, which Vivaldi cannot afford. I regretfully acknowledge that Vivaldi’s nice user interface is not a sufficiently compelling reason to switch, and believe that Vivaldi is destined to disappear if it does not ship something which the general public can use on a daily basis.