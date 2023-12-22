Vivaldi browser crashes a lot.
After two recent updates, the Vivaldi browser crashes a lot in MacOS's latest stable version.
Does anyone have this issue? Do you know how I could resolve it? I get crashes many times randomly, which badly affects my work.
If you take an open-source browser like Brave for comparison (where anyone can submit patches) you will see over 6,000 unresolved issues at the present time. This is normal, as modern browsers are extremely complex. However, since Vivaldi’s source code is proprietary, a relatively small team of full-time employees must handle a similar work load without any help from the public.
Vivaldi looks great but will always lag behind open-source browsers like Brave in terms of stability & security because it rejects a majority of the potential code contributions by default. This forum has similar misguided restrictions which prevent contribution of information that is relevant to the discussions, and other services in the Vivaldi eco-system are crippled in similar ways that are not immediately obvious.
As the saying goes, “beauty is only skin deep.” This means it actually needs to work, and looking good is not sufficient. It also needs to be secure. In the official Vivaldi blogs they frequently mention the importance of privacy & security, but they have not implemented various security measures that were deployed in Brave a long time ago.
I do not want Vivaldi to die, but I really cannot use it as my primary browser. However, I hope this company can devise a solution that preserves the innovative visual design concepts which are showcased in the Vivaldi browser. The idea of integrating mail & RSS with the browser is also appealing, but is not really practical when the browser is not stable. Addressing this problem requires a huge developer team, which Vivaldi cannot afford. I regretfully acknowledge that Vivaldi’s nice user interface is not a sufficiently compelling reason to switch, and believe that Vivaldi is destined to disappear if it does not ship something which the general public can use on a daily basis.
I've had zero problems with Vivaldi on MacOS (or iOS) until these last two releases, just as the original post states. Another issue that occurred after the same update is the thumbnail snapshot showing a broken image link until at least one page load but usually a few.
I don't know what the cause is but I can't wait for a bug fix for it, so at the moment, I'm installing a 2nd instance of the version released on 11/28/23 with the hope I can get through a day of work without going bananas.
Yes, recently Vivaldi browser has a lot of issues.
@vingiglow said in Vivaldi browser crashes a lot.:
There are several threads in this "Vivaldi for macOS" forum which discuss recent crashes. Please read them.
If I summarize the situation, I would say
- A lot of crashes can be fixed by erasing your user profile.
- Some crashes are due to a bug in macOS and it's almost impossible for Vivaldi (and Chromium) developers to fix them.
So, all you can do is to erase your profile and see if that solves the problem or just wait, while keeping sending crash logs to the Vivaldi team.
Hi,
Before any Profile deletion (and frequently), create Profile Backups.
Sync is not a backup system and does not Sync the whole settings.
Look at for more info
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
I've had crashes but I think it might be because I open a lot of tabs and use up a lot of memory, while not having a lot of memory.
@Zalex108 Thanks. I'll read it all later. Just letting you know I am on a mac as well. I do use the hibernation feature though.
Most of the Tips are for any Desktop OS.