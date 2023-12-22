2023: Fuelled by passion and purpose
jon Vivaldi Team
As another year comes to a close, we pause to reflect on what we’ve achieved this year, while also casting a glance toward the way forward.
It's quite amazing such a small company can make a great browser and email client on so many different platforms, maintain a diverse and inclusive social community, fight the good fight focused on privacy and user rights - and at the same time they seem to have fun doing it!
A big Thank You to all the really nice and hardworking people at Vivaldi. You deserve a well-deserved break for your efforts over the year and here's hoping 2024 will be even more event-filled!
RiveDroite Ambassador
@jon this was a great read! Thank you to you and your team for all the hard work.
@jon, certainly a great Year for Vivaldi because of a brillant work by the team. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year even better for everyone
Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year to Jon and the Vivaldi team!
Happy holidays to y'all; thanks for the browser.
edwardp Ambassador
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!