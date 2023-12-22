Error in grouping of sites
its was very bad update with grouping if sites - with "multibars of sites" - i can't move my sites in other positions because browser think than i group it, but i only move it to other places! first day i hard to think how to disable this tereble update rule, and than i was disable it in settings, and i have hard thinking how to "undo" that error site grouping and only after that i find it by ckicking another mouse button on group of sites. it was terrible! bad error in update! i only want to move my sites on bar, no grouping! how to disable all this "miracle update"??? Vibeo of this bug (click)
Pesala Ambassador
@AliGille Settings, Tabs, Tab Stack Options, and disable:Allow Stacking by Drag and Drop
Alternatively, increase the Stacking Drop Delay to make it harder to stack tabs by drag and drop.
@Pesala Thank a lot!