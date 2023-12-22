Does the workspace free up the performance of the main window?
Will the main window performance be freed up by moving the tabs to other workspaces?
For example, if I opened 158 tabs, I could clearly feel the drop in Vivaldi's performance, and some of the regular actions of switching tabs took longer to respond, i.e., lagged.
I'm wondering if I divide most of my tabs into different workspaces, will this free up performance? So that the main window returns to the performance response of a small number of tabs
@Poto
Hi, if you not use workspace hibernation, I guess no.
I am a bit curious why it even lag with < 200 tabs on your hardware.
You can test this with select ~70 tabs, create a workspace of the 70 tabs.
Then go to the main window and hibernate the workspace in the workspace menu with the context menu.
I have a news workspace with 20 tabs, I need to reload the pages anyway so I hibernate it if I work in the main window.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin I don't know, I have 32G RAM and all the programs simply don't use up all that memory, it seems more like a CPU bottleneck right now
When I have more than 100 tabs open, I can clearly feel Vivaldi's response slowing down!
When I close all the tabs and have only 10 or so, Vivaldi's responsiveness is back to normal, and it feels very smooth!
I think you can experience the same feeling when you open more tabs!
@Poto
Hm, I open 250 tabs in 5 workspaces, hibernate all and the main window is as snappy as before.
New tab opens instantly.
Vivaldi use 2.2 GB, CPU 0-3%.
Can you create a workspace with 100 tabs and hibernate it?
The main window should work without any lag.
I test this on my laptop, specs in my signature.
@mib3berlin Performance is restored after hibernation, but I'd prefer to automatically hibernate other workspaces
@Poto
You can enable the memory saver in chrome://settings/performance
I am not aware of a setting to auto hibernate workspaces, I add a shortcut to hibernate all background workspaces, Ctrl+Shift+9.
There is a flag to extent the settings fr the memory saver, using time for example.
chrome://flags/#memory-saver-multi-state-mode
Cheers, mib