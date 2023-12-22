Will the main window performance be freed up by moving the tabs to other workspaces?

For example, if I opened 158 tabs, I could clearly feel the drop in Vivaldi's performance, and some of the regular actions of switching tabs took longer to respond, i.e., lagged.

I'm wondering if I divide most of my tabs into different workspaces, will this free up performance? So that the main window returns to the performance response of a small number of tabs