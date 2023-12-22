Share Crash Reports with Vivaldi
yojimbo274064400
Anyone else seeing the following “Share Crash Reports with Vivaldi” when starting Vivaldi 6.5.3222.3 snapshot?
NB issue also occurs under a new profile upon its creation.
mottenmouse
Unfortunately, yes.
After some testing, I will not have the "Crash Reports" reported automatically.
As far as I can tell so far, I won't even notice that there has been a crash (except for Dead Bird, etc.).
// Irony on: I can no longer be annoyed that the problem still hasn't been fixed, or happy that the problem has already/so quickly been fixed. / Irony off
NB:
- If I'm not mistaken the folder for the saved DMP files has been changed from "Pending" to "Completed".
- If I select "May be later", I am asked again with every new crash, this is annoying and almost has the form of nudging, although I have already made the decision not to report automatically.
DoctorG Ambassador
@yojimbo274064400 The reappearing popup nagging Snapshot users is fixed in a internal version.
mottenmouse
Thank's .