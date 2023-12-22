Email addresses gain an additional set of angle brackets in the TO / CC / BCC fields when replying or forwarding.

Resulting in an incorrect format. This additional set of angle brackets makes the address invalid.

With reply to or forward, your email client automatically includes the original message text, indented and prefixed with angle brackets (">") to distinguish it from the new response. BUT what's happening, is that an additional set of angle brackets ("< >") are being incorrectly added to ALL THE EMAIL ADDRESSES on reply / forward / reply to all.

For example:

<addressATvivaldi.com> Single set of brackets

<<addressATvivaldi.com>> Double set of brackets

Although this is easily fixed manually, it's a nuisance. Can you fix it?