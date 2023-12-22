Additional Angle Brackets on Email Address - on REPLY
Email addresses gain an additional set of angle brackets in the TO / CC / BCC fields when replying or forwarding.
Resulting in an incorrect format. This additional set of angle brackets makes the address invalid.
With reply to or forward, your email client automatically includes the original message text, indented and prefixed with angle brackets (">") to distinguish it from the new response. BUT what's happening, is that an additional set of angle brackets ("< >") are being incorrectly added to ALL THE EMAIL ADDRESSES on reply / forward / reply to all.
For example:
<addressATvivaldi.com> Single set of brackets
<<addressATvivaldi.com>> Double set of brackets
Although this is easily fixed manually, it's a nuisance. Can you fix it?
mib3berlin
@pmannaro
Hi, i don't have additional brackets in the To: field, this is a reply draft message.
As we both know, it takes time to recreate and document a problem really precisely. I spent about one hour adding myself to this forum and describing the error as well as I could. It would take me another hour or so to recreate and test. This is a RECURRING problem and not just a one-off. Clearly it cannot be reproduced instantly, but that does not mean it does not exist.
I run Vivaldi 6.5.3206.42 which is currently the newest version available for Mac OS. The problem was the same on previous versions.
The real nuisance, is that the invalid address format is "accepted" and the email appears to have been sent. The user discovers hours later that the email has been sitting in the outbox. By manually removing one set of brackets from the email address(es), the email immediately is sent correctly.
mib3berlin
@pmannaro
You can report the issue to the Vivaldi bug tracker, the developer and internal tester check this then.
Maybe wait 1-2 days if other user can reproduce this.
Simply copy your text from the first post for the report, it is easy to understand what the issue is.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
mib3berlin: Thank you very much. I will do as you have said.
PM