Don't understand fixes for VB-102430 & VB-92805
-
Don't understand two fixes or can't find them:
[Sessions][Panels] Workspaces not listed in correct order (VB-102430)
What is the "correct order"?
[Settings] Website Appearance, dark/light preference for website content (VB-92805)
I didn't see any option in webpage settings to set website x content appearance vs default
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@janrif said in Don't understand fixes for VB-102430 & VB-92805:
Don't understand two fixes or can't find them:
Fixes in changelog use report titles and are sometimes hardly to understand.
[Sessions][Panels] Workspaces not listed in correct order (VB-102430)
What is the "correct order"?
Workspace panel was not updated after adding a new workspace.
[Settings] Website Appearance, dark/light preference for website content (VB-92805)
I didn't see any option in webpage settings to set website x content appearance vs default
Settings → Appearance