Vivaldi’s last update doesn't get applied.
-
Vivaldi dropped a new update today, so it required me to restart. I did, but it still require me to restart. I have Done so like 10 times now… version 6.5.3206.39 when I check in about page. When searching for update it says that 6.5.3206.42 will be installed upon next restart…
-
@Veddu Try a Windows restart, perhaps the updater is blocked by Windows.
-
Tried to restart Windows. Still the same issue.
-
@Veddu Strange.
Has the target folder/drive enough disk space?
Do you have in Windows folder %TEMP% as file vivaldi_installer.log? Please post content here with block format.
-
The target disk has enough disk space. The log file you are referring to is empty.
-
I reinstalled Vivaldi instead. And downloaded the latest version.
-
@Veddu Reinstall would have been next suggested try.
Nice, you solved it