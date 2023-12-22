@DoctorG

that is not a practical suggestion. you are usually the only person who tests my bug reports on the forum. and you don't even test them all--some go untested. that is why i post to both places. my reports to the forum are for the forum users. my reports to the bug tracker are for the devs, who don't always pay attention to the bug reports on the forum. the sooner the bugs get noticed by the devs, the better.

in some cases, there are tricky bugs that will naturally require some back and forth troubleshooting to figure out the cause, so you just need to have some patience for that. but the majority of my bug reports have been confirmable, so it is really not much of an issue at all.

remember, reporters are unpaid volunteers. you can't turn bug reporting into a big hassle for reporters, else reporters will not bother to report bugs as much, and vivaldi will get buggier as more bugs go unreported and unnoticed.