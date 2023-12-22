BUG: If a bookmark folder has a nickname, it gets wrongly moved to the top...
In the bookmark bar context menu, I have set "sort > by title". But if a bookmark folder has a nickname, it gets wrongly moved to the top of the sort order, above normal bookmark folders. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-102646]
@TsunamiZ Was Closed. Not much steps and description how to reproduce!
Now, after testing more, i can reproduce it.
@TsunamiZ Please wait until a user can reproduce your issue as a bug!
If a user can reproduce it, then you report to bug tracker.
If you do not follow the rules, you waste time of internal testers and your issue gets closed.
The bug tracker is not a support platform!
READ! https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-a-bug-in-vivaldi/#Before_reporting_a_bug
If you can still reproduce it, follow the steps on our help page about troubleshooting issues in Vivaldi. Some bugs are caused by an Extension or a setting and can be easily solved.
Check the Forum. Well-known bugs, updates and temporary workarounds are often discussed there.
In case no one has mentioned the issue you’re having on the Forum, please start a new topic. Then our Community members can either suggest solutions for a fix or confirm the bug. When others can confirm the bug, please report the bug following the instructions below.
that is not a practical suggestion. you are usually the only person who tests my bug reports on the forum. and you don't even test them all--some go untested. that is why i post to both places. my reports to the forum are for the forum users. my reports to the bug tracker are for the devs, who don't always pay attention to the bug reports on the forum. the sooner the bugs get noticed by the devs, the better.
in some cases, there are tricky bugs that will naturally require some back and forth troubleshooting to figure out the cause, so you just need to have some patience for that. but the majority of my bug reports have been confirmable, so it is really not much of an issue at all.
remember, reporters are unpaid volunteers. you can't turn bug reporting into a big hassle for reporters, else reporters will not bother to report bugs as much, and vivaldi will get buggier as more bugs go unreported and unnoticed.
@TsunamiZ said in BUG: If a bookmark folder has a nickname, it gets wrongly moved to the top...:
my reports to the bug tracker are for the devs, who don't always pay attention to the bug reports on the forum. the sooner the bugs get noticed by the devs, the better.
Well, you reports often do not have steps to reproduce. Why such bad reports?
Most devs check reports which were internally tested and confirmed. but they have no fun with reports which have no steps to reproduce a issue.
@TsunamiZ said in BUG: If a bookmark folder has a nickname, it gets wrongly moved to the top...:
that is not a practical suggestion.
That are the rules!
Follow the rules to report bugs and your issue can be tested.
And… Please, stop using title BUG:….. for all your reports to tracker.
Such will not cause more attention from testers or devs.
You are not the one who decides if a issue is a bug.
Pesala Ambassador
@TsunamiZ said in BUG: If a bookmark folder has a nickname, it gets wrongly moved to the top...:
remember, reporters are unpaid volunteers.
Remember, DoctorG, Moderators, and Ambassadors are also volunteers who spend their free time to test the bugs that you report.
I tested VB-102646 and could not reproduce it.
Please cooperate with DoctorG who has access to the Bug Tracker, and does more than anyone to test bugs.
i have many years of experience with reporting bugs for many different programs, not just vivaldi. it is only for vivaldi that i sometimes run into so much hassle, because vivaldi relies so much on forum volunteers to handle bug reports, since it is cheap.
this kind of a bug reporting experience would really scare away a lot of bug reporters. vivaldi should really invest in hiring some professional people to handle bug reports and testing.
thanks for confirming. since you were able to confirm the bug, please reopen the bug report for the devs.
@TsunamiZ report was confirmed.
mib3berlin
@TsunamiZ
Hi, the most reports are checked and tested by the Vivaldi developer.
We volunteers try to help them sort out if a report is even valid and this is checked from another tester and a developer.
We need bug reporter like you but if you report to the tracker anyway there in not need to post in the forum.
For us it is easier if you post in the forum, other user can test and if one can reproduce you can report.
If nobody respond for 1-2 days you can report anyway.
Cheers, mib
@TsunamiZ said in BUG: If a bookmark folder has a nickname, it gets wrongly moved to the top...:
i have many years of experience with reporting bugs for many different programs
That does not explain why many of your reports have less information.
vivaldi should really invest in hiring some professional people to handle bug reports and testing.
That let me think, that you do not want to invest time to let a volunteer like me test bugs. OK.
I learned my lesson now. May you reach a professional person in future. I wont help again and ignore you now.
for a simple bug like this, it should be easy and intuitive to figure out how to test it. if you really wanted more clarification, i would have been willing to provide more info upon request. but in such cases, you really need to be more polite and professional in your responses. show some patience and don't throw a tantrum. if you prematurely close bug reports that you can't instantly confirm, that is counterproductive to getting bugs noticed and fixed. i'm a very experienced bug reporter and the majority of my bug reports have been confirmable. whenever you don't want to deal with a certain bug report, just leave it for the devs.