Is it possible to provide an aggregated reading function?
Consolidate RSS from all sites into one and then arrange them in reverse chronological order?
Username7500
i dont know
Welcome to the forum both. This works when using the mail panel or the feeds panel alike: click on "Feeds" above your individual RSS feed subscriptions. This will show all feed items in one list. Now you can sort that any way around you want.
Thanks. I found it.