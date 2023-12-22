BUG: Can't toggle extensions with hotkeys...
There is a new bug in which we can't toggle extensions with hotkeys. Example, when I try to toggle this extension with its hotkey SHIFT+CTRL+X, it doesn't work. Please fix.
Click to Remove Element
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/click-to-remove-element/jcgpghgjhhahcefnfpbncdmhhddedhnk
[bug reported VB-102644]
mib3berlin
@TsunamiZ
You do the same, your other report is closed already, I close this one now.
you are mistaking. this bug report is not the same, it is a new bug. please reopen the bug report for the devs.
mib3berlin
@TsunamiZ
I meant you do report a bug and then post in the forum.
We have a master bug for extension hotkeys:
VB-99874
extension shorts that are "in Vivaldi" no longer work
A developer is already assigned to this report, I can mark your report as duplicate of VB-99874 or simple reopen it.
you can mark it as a duplicate. glad to know it is already confirmed and assigned for fixing.