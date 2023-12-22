SpeedDIal UI is this what it looks like?
Hello
I was trying to make use of the Speed Dial in Vivaldi now unless i am missing something it looks very ugly IMHO see [here]( link url)
My previous extension i used looks like this
I may have to go back if thats all Vivaldi has to offer plus i have 250 dials in my extension that can all be auto thumb generated.
But i might be missing something not sure
mib3berlin
@OsoPolar
Hi, Vivaldi shows previews of the pages, there is no auto thumb generation.
If you import bookmarks there is no preview, you have to load them.
You can use F5 to start loading or open the bookmark page and load whole folders.
You can add custom thumbnails.
My speed dial is a mix of custom and preview.
@mib3berlin cheers for your reply i think i will stick with my extension it has far more features with auto grab thumbnails plus all these custom features. I prefer autograb than going through 250 in Vivaldi. Its great i you have nothing already
mib3berlin
@OsoPolar
I fully understand this.
In my opinion, the Vivaldi team should invest more time here, but the list is already miles long.
@mib3berlin could i ask a follow up as well about weird behaviour or vivaldi intended behavious in all my previous chrome browsers i have a parent bookmark folder with 3 sub folders which i had on bookmark bar. It showed with parent folder and when you clicked it then it dosplayed 3 sub folders.
But in Vivaldi it does not show parent folder and spews the sub folders across the bar!
Which seem ok but if i add a other parent folder which has 30 sub folder it looks crazy
How can i only display parent folders on bookmark bar ? I only want to see the one shown with the arrow
mib3berlin
@OsoPolar
I don't use the bookmark bar but if I set News as bookmark bar (with the context menu), Zeitung is a folder.
But I am nor really familiar with the bookmark bar.