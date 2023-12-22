Saved passwords have disappeared
I deleted some cookies by domain filtering and I noticed that after restarting Vivaldi all saved passwords disappeared.
It's getting stranger and stranger how Vivaldi works.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.42 (Stable channel)
DoctorG Ambassador
@lamantin Check in chrome://password-manager/passwords if passwords exist.
Hi,
Check whether deleted any Sync cookie.
Try the @DoctorG option and export the Passwords if empty:
Create a new Profile
Sync just the Passwords
Export and import to the regular Profile.
You would Stop/Start sync on the regular Profile instead but would push a delete command.
So the new Profile is to avoid any data loss.