Problems with speed dials/bookmarks (and more) after update.
Is there any way to reverse the changes made to mobile tabs/bookmarks and the homepage for the Android app?
Before the update, any new tab would show the 12 or so speed dials I had set up—4 or 5 rows of 3. Now, it shows the first [whatever the limit is] bookmarks from my desktop browser.
Instead of having them as before—easily accessible, I now need to open the bookmarks folder, go back to all bookmarks, go to the bookmarks folder, and then I am presented a list of what I had before. 3 different menus for what used to be 0.
I have no idea how to fix this.
Bonus missing feature: I used to be able to highlight a section and search for that in a new background tab, but that function has disappeared, too.
Also, is there anyway to disable the popup that tells me a popup was blocked? That definitely won't get annoying.
mib3berlin
@hodoknaru
Hi, my speed dials looks exactly the same as before, I use Small Speed Dials.
You cant set rows/columns on Android, with SSDials I get 4 columns and what fit on the screen.
On my display this is 30 speed dials.
With Medium Speed Dials you get 3 rows.
Can you maybe add a screen shot of your start page?