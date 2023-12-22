Is there any way to reverse the changes made to mobile tabs/bookmarks and the homepage for the Android app?

Before the update, any new tab would show the 12 or so speed dials I had set up—4 or 5 rows of 3. Now, it shows the first [whatever the limit is] bookmarks from my desktop browser.

Instead of having them as before—easily accessible, I now need to open the bookmarks folder, go back to all bookmarks, go to the bookmarks folder, and then I am presented a list of what I had before. 3 different menus for what used to be 0.

I have no idea how to fix this.

Bonus missing feature: I used to be able to highlight a section and search for that in a new background tab, but that function has disappeared, too.

Also, is there anyway to disable the popup that tells me a popup was blocked? That definitely won't get annoying.