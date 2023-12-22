Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.5
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes a security fix from Chromium upstream to handle CVE-2023-7024.
Aaron Translator
2nd updated
A bug?
- Open Vivaldi
- Click any 2 site on bookmarks bar
- Click X(Twitter) on bookmarks bar.
- When X loading backround close itself
- Click X again
- X close again and other sites close and turn X tabs
Hope I can explain.
When are you going to fix the USB HID connection to extensions? It's been almost a year
mib2berlin
@TestLeo
Hi, I update a bug report about HID and ask about the status.
If I get any information I will post here.
Cheers, mib
hyperio345
When will the pointer lock be fixed in Vivaldi, it's not working properly at all for the past 1 year and I am able to switch to it full time.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/80899/pointer-lock-api-bug/4
@TestLeo Still broken, no progress.
@hyperio345 Still not fixed.
Aaron Translator
