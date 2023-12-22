BUG: Can't set any extension hotkeys that include F-keys...
In "tools > extensions > keyboard shortcuts" we can't set any extension hotkeys that include F-keys. Example, I want to set this extension's hotkey to F9 or ALT+F9, but I can't. Please fix.
Multi Highlight
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/ghinpogonpmlphfkmnjfapdaoaainejn
[bug reported VB-102640]
mib3berlin
@TsunamiZ
Hi, we have wrote this several times, don't report bugs and then post in the forum.
Ask in the forum if anybody can confirm this before you report.
50% of all reports are not even bugs, this create endless work for the developer and testers.
This time is wasted instead of fixing the real bugs.
DoctorG Ambassador
i'm not familiar with that. if you already know how, can you forward this issue to the chromium devs?
DoctorG Ambassador
@TsunamiZ said in BUG: Can't set any extension hotkeys that include F-keys...:
can you forward this issue to the chromium devs
I report only bugs which i found in Chromium.
You can contact the creator of the extension and tell them to contact Chromium devs.