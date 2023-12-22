@iAN-CooG said in Mailing urls:

copy url from address bar create new mail paste url in the body I don't think it causes any heart attack to anyone doing such a simple task

Yes, I know how to cut and paste, and it doesn't cause a heart attack. And the difference is more than pasting the URL.

In Firefox, you don't even need the file menu; there is an icon in the address bar that generates an email in your default mail app with the link in the message area and a subject line already inserted, based on the name of the tab. The icon looks like an envelope and is to the right in the theme I use.

Not a big deal, but in Firefox, it's one mouse click, while in Vivaldi, you copy the address, open a mail message, paste the link, and add a subject line. Over hundreds of emailed links, this is a nuisance.

Clearly, the developers don't think it's trivial, since this feature has been incorporated into the iOS version of Vivaldi.