Mailing urls
I've used Vivaldi for a long time and like it a great deal, but I have always found it annoying that the Windows version does not have the ability to email a url using whatever your default mail program is. This is a feature I used daily in Firefox before I switched to Vivaldi, and Chrome has it as well. Tonight I noticed that this function IS included in the iOS version of Vivaldi. It's at the right edge of the url in the location bar. Is this hidden somewhere in the Windows version? If it's still not present, are there plans to add it? IMHO, it's the major drawback to using Vivaldi on the desktop.
mib3berlin
@dkoretz
Hi, can you explain what this feature do, I use browser since Netscape Navigator but I am not aware about such a feature.
You can send a link per mail with the context menu in Vivaldi.
Sending the address bar URL on Android is called share, for example.
Cheers, mib
- copy url from address bar
- create new mail
- paste url in the body
I don't think it causes any heart attack to anyone doing such a simple task
yojimbo274064400
FYI in Firefox, File > Email Link… triggers message creation with subject of web page title and body containing URL to it
mib3berlin
@yojimbo274064400
I had to search how to even see the file menu.
Email Link does not work if Vivaldi is the default mail client on Linux.
Thank you for the information, I thought that but couldn't find it in Firefox.
Cheers, mib
Yes, I know how to cut and paste, and it doesn't cause a heart attack. And the difference is more than pasting the URL.
In Firefox, you don't even need the file menu; there is an icon in the address bar that generates an email in your default mail app with the link in the message area and a subject line already inserted, based on the name of the tab. The icon looks like an envelope and is to the right in the theme I use.
Not a big deal, but in Firefox, it's one mouse click, while in Vivaldi, you copy the address, open a mail message, paste the link, and add a subject line. Over hundreds of emailed links, this is a nuisance.
Clearly, the developers don't think it's trivial, since this feature has been incorporated into the iOS version of Vivaldi.
I forgot one thing. This feature in Firefox works under Windows with both Exchange and IMAP servers, using Outlook at the default mail app. I haven't implemented the Vivaldi mail app because of the Exchange account.