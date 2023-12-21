Cannot Sync Tabs between all devices
I use three devices: Desktop PC- Android Cell - iPad.
Android and IOS devices sync the recent tabs from the PC, however I cannot find the synced tabs from the Android & IOS on the desktop.
The cloud icon in the lower left of status bar only shows connection status and whether upload/download has been done. It shows "Done".
I have read others speak of another cloud sync icon next to the trash can but I do not have that.
Am I missing a setting somewhere? Am I looking in the wrong place?
@dac1
Hi, the cloud icon for synced tabs it right top.
We have the synced tabs in the window panel now, is much better to handle.
Cheers, mib
I see no cloud icon on top right, only bottom left.
@dac1
What, were is it?
Check the window panel Ctrl+Shift+W
Cheers, mib
Running Win 10 64 - Vivaldi Build - 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Ctrl-Shift-W does nothing. Here is a new window opened.
Still no cloud icon in upper right
@dac1
Hm, I never saw this and Ctrl-Shift-W should open the windows panel.
I mean this:
Yes, Ctrl-Shift-W does not open the Windows Panel.
I did open the Windows Panel and I do see the other two devices and their tabs. Still no cloud icon though... I am puzzled too.
The Window Panel Tabs are a couple of hours old. Is it possible for me to sync manually or change the time between syncs?
In Setting-Sync it shows a Sync that is only minutes old however the Tabs are not updated.
mib3berlin
@dac1
Open
vivaldi://sync-internals
and hit the button Trigger GetUpdates.
Sync should update in max. one hour but maybe your other devices was not updated.
I am not sure about IOS but vivaldi://sync-internals should work on any platform.
A restart of Vivaldi does the same.
I will give it some time then, thanks. I still wonder about that cloud icon.
@dac1
Yes, do you use any custom modification with CSS?
I always blame everything on the extensions, you use some of them.
Chrome extensions can really do strange things in Vivaldi
No CSS mods (that I am aware of). I agree that extensions are often the culprits.
I did disable all extensions and restart however still no cloud icon. BTW, in the Windows Panel I see that the Synced Tabs have updated so that question has been answered - thanks again.
I don't know if this is related or can shed some light on the missing cloud icon - when I try to customize the Address Toolbar (View-Customize Toolbar) and attempt to add the Update Status icon it will appear as I drag to its spot but disappears when I close the dialogue box.
I also can add the cloud icon that is on the Status Bar to the Address Bar - but it is the same as the one in the lower left of Status Bar.
@dac1
These icons are not part of the UI the user can customize,
I remembered you can remove the trash bin icon in the settings, it is the same for the cloud, can you check Settings > Tabs
Maybe you have disabled it by accident.
That is the answer! Thank you for working this through with me!