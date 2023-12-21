I use three devices: Desktop PC- Android Cell - iPad.

Android and IOS devices sync the recent tabs from the PC, however I cannot find the synced tabs from the Android & IOS on the desktop.

The cloud icon in the lower left of status bar only shows connection status and whether upload/download has been done. It shows "Done".

I have read others speak of another cloud sync icon next to the trash can but I do not have that.

Am I missing a setting somewhere? Am I looking in the wrong place?