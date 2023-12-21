Cannot search ip
easy to reproduce:
- enter 127.0.0.1 into address bar
- click the google ICON under it.
What if you put ip in quotes?
'127.0.0.1'
or
@far4 Yeah I know that works, but this is still a BUG, isn't it?
@kukuro
Hi, I get a Google search for 127.0.0.1, what should happen instead?
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.4.3171.110 Stable
@mib3berlin
I recorded a video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VLOO8WRyHhZF593D_81RObkPXo5PoUV0/view?usp=sharing
Please make sure that there is no blank or space ' ' before or behing '127.0.0.1'
My Vivaldi will go to http://127.0.0.1
Samsung Fold 4
Android 13/14
@mib3berlin
You need to enable "show search engine suggestion" in settings. Then tap the search engine icon like me.
@kukuro
Ah, this was to fast, I tab the magnifying glass.
Please report this to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin VAB-8494
@mib3berlin said in Cannot search ip:
beginning with VBA-
I think you mean "VAB"? I can only find a "VAB-8494"
@kukuro
Hi and yes, VAB.
Your report is confirmed.
Cheers, mib