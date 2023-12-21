Vivaldi Mail Logs // Empty Mail panel, Mail tab and Feeds tab***
I am interested in how to collect logs for Vivaldi Mail. Or any startup logs I can provide for a bug report I am about to file about Vivaldi Mail.
I have searched the forum using the keyword "vivaldi mail logs" but haven't found anything specific. I have also checked the Vivaldi help pages.
I am using the Sopranos versions of Vivaldi for Windows.
My problem is that since several versions the Mail panel, Mail tab and Feeds tab are EMPTY.
I have already deleted and recreated my account with no result. The Mail panel, Mail tab and Feeds tab are empty.
*** If the admin/moderator deems this information sensitive, please feel free to move this topic to the internal part of the forum.
@zmeYpc
Hi, I had the same issue and fixed it with deleting the MailDB files in the profile.
I am at soprano too.
There was a report today about this issue but I cant find it at moment.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Thank you for your reply!
Did you had the following message:
"14:04:33.410 error [Mail - migrateMailSearch] migratateSearchData: Irrecoverable failure. Please close Vivaldi, delete MailSearchDB & MailSearchDB-journal files from your profile directory and start again. Click the Mail Status button in Status Bar, click the cog wheel in the top right corner and select Rebuild Mail Search Database."
I have already tried to delete both MailSearch files many times. It does nothing.
The same error message reappears. I have a red sign in Servers tab saying that there is "No network connection" but when I click on the Servers tab the Account appears to be Verified. And it changes back to "No network connection" If I change focus.
I don't know how to delete the MailDB. (I have tried to delete the entire mail account and re-add it with no success.) I did this without deleting my data.
Do you have the BR #? Maybe I shall refer to its number in my report (not sure).
I am not sure what to do as I don't know how to attach logs to the report.
@zmeYpc
This was not a BR > https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93547/database-error-detected-isn-t-an-obvious-field
Is this the same issue?
zmeYpc Translator
@mib3berlin I think it is not. I don't have the same error message. E.g. "Database Error Detected" Mine email account was never offline.
Are you sure you had the same issue?
What error message you had? (I posted mine above)
@zmeYpc
I don't look for error messages, I had an empty mail panel but mail work.
Iirc I had the no network connection in mail server, too.
I deleted the files MailSearchDB and MailSearchDB-journal
and the mail panel appear.
To delete the whole mail database you can delete the folder:
Default/Storage/ext/mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/
This is a Linux path but it is the same folder on Windows.
@mib3berlin Thank you! I have to try your workaround. But will do this tomorrow, and will reply here.
@zmeYpc
If I remember correctly there was two other files Mail*DB I had deleted but they never come back after deleting it once.
You can set the log level for mail in the biscuit settings.
Type "biscuit" in the settings search field and a new setting appear.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin It is definitely different bugs or one bug but with variants.
Your suggestion to delete this folder did not help. No change.
I have the same error message:
"migratateSearchData: Irrecoverable failure. ...", and the Mail panel and related tabs empty.
I'll try to report the problem and provide what I currently have.