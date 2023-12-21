@mib3berlin Thank you for your reply!

Did you had the following message:

"14:04:33.410 error [Mail - migrateMailSearch] migratateSearchData: Irrecoverable failure. Please close Vivaldi, delete MailSearchDB & MailSearchDB-journal files from your profile directory and start again. Click the Mail Status button in Status Bar, click the cog wheel in the top right corner and select Rebuild Mail Search Database."

I have already tried to delete both MailSearch files many times. It does nothing.

The same error message reappears. I have a red sign in Servers tab saying that there is "No network connection" but when I click on the Servers tab the Account appears to be Verified. And it changes back to "No network connection" If I change focus.

I don't know how to delete the MailDB. (I have tried to delete the entire mail account and re-add it with no success.) I did this without deleting my data.

Do you have the BR #? Maybe I shall refer to its number in my report (not sure).

I am not sure what to do as I don't know how to attach logs to the report.