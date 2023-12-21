Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
I’m a long time Vivaldi and before Opera user. On PC it’s my main browser. I love to see it on iOS, but i am missing the gestures. On iOS I use another browser and here I can define to use finger swipes for new tabs, closing tabs etc.
