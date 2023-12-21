Hi, I'm using that tool a lot, but on some websites, it doesn't work well.

First example in mind would be google sheet which doesn't scroll at all, then I'm also thinking about Tumblr and Reddit which often make a lot of blank spaces, have a menu bar in the middle of everything or don't take everything of the posts I wanted to see. I'm also thinking about one specific online card game which for some reason has its cards turned (I see the back of the cards, and in mirror in the screenshot, which is something I never even see during gameplay; I discussed with the devs about it too so maybe they'll add their own screenshot tool).

Currently my solution is to either use the "selection" screenshot tool, or use my PC's native screenshot tool (which cause none of these problems), then assemble pieces in paint or something like that.

I made this post in feature request and not in "glitches" because I believe it is actually doing as intended.