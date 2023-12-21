So I was browsing some documentation on this site: https://docs.taiga.io/setup-production.html#_requirements and noticed the left menu was not showing as it should.

Trusting Vivaldi I reported it to the authors, whom immediately checked and could se it was working correctly in Firefox and Chrome. I also checked with Edge and Chrome.

So only Vivaldi, version 6.5.3206.39, is rendering that site almost unusable.

I think the site in question is built with https://asciidoctor.org/ so maybe that can give you guys a hint.