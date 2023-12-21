Supected bug - this sites menu is all wrong, only in Vivaldi
-
So I was browsing some documentation on this site: https://docs.taiga.io/setup-production.html#_requirements and noticed the left menu was not showing as it should.
Trusting Vivaldi I reported it to the authors, whom immediately checked and could se it was working correctly in Firefox and Chrome. I also checked with Edge and Chrome.
So only Vivaldi, version 6.5.3206.39, is rendering that site almost unusable.
I think the site in question is built with https://asciidoctor.org/ so maybe that can give you guys a hint.
-
@SecCon The site and the menus work perfectly fine in Vivaldi. Tested in a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.5 Stable on Windows 10 x64.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
Pesala Ambassador
@SecCon Working fine in the latest Snapshot too. I compared with Firefox and it seems to be identical.
-
@SecCon You've likely got some kind of blocking going on in your Vivaldi install. If I open the site in Vivaldi's Private window, the menu appears. If I employ the script-blocking extension NoScript, the Menu disappears.
-
I have no adblocking extensions. That is why I use Vivaldi.
But I opened a Guest Profile in Vivaldi and there it works. So that leaves me with something in my Vivaldi. I will go through he troubleshooting and see what I can find.
Thanks guys...
-
@SecCon Vivaldi has its own ad/tracker blocking!
See Settings > Privacy - Tracker and Ad Blocking.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
-
I know. That is why I don't use extensions. Duh!