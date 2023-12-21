Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
When I set an accent colour and uncheck 'Accent from Page', it seems to randomly change the address bar panel and the bookmarks bar to #cccccc.
6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Linux Mint 21.2
Cinnamon 5.8.4
