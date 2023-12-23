Cannot autofill github(and others) password in desktop mode
Here is video recording:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Nyg5mB7MGzA9MI2Sjk0Htev5LrMIpVC4/view?usp=sharing
Vivaldi cannot autofill github password in desktop mode.
Mobile mode is good.
Not only github, this bugs also happen on many other sites, but I think most people do not have accounts of other sites.
Device:
Samsung Fold 4
Android 14 (happened on Android 13 too)
Additional websites that cannot autofill:
https://passport.yandex.com/auth/welcome?retpath=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.yandex.com