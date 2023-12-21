@ShadeBlack I can confirmed this behavior, but IMHO it's not a "bug" because Vivaldi do support Middle click on tabbar (empty spaces) to open a new tab since the very beginning, and we all can do this (middle click on tab & drag to open new tab) since day 1. I suspect this is an intentional design to let user open a new tab easily when the tabbar is flooded with tabs.

Vivaldi is always filled with this sort of unwritten, quirky, unorthodox, yet useful design. So congratulation, you have discovered another NEW feature today! LOL

If you insist this is a "bug" then it's really just a harmless behavior. I see no reason to remove this "bug" as it doesn't really benefit anyone but it might piss off user who rely on this "trick" to open new tab quickly...