[BUG] Tab Middle click-drag opens a new tab
-
ShadeBlack
Reproduce:
- Middle click down (hold) on tab
- Drag left or right onto another tab or the tab container bar
- Middle click up (release)
Notes:
I can't tell if this is a gesture (I have them disabled) or some built in thing, but seems like a bug to me. I would upload a video of it, but I don't have privileges to do so.
Current action:
A new tab is opened
Expected action:
if the middle click-up target is the tab container, do nothing.
if the middle click-up target is a tab, close target tab.
Vivaldi Details:
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 2e2a3967703f21a5a00e54e909f44f9c914f7be9 OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.2861) JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\Users\...\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path C:\Users\...\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path C:\Users\...\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ShadeBlack Middle-click closes a tab.
I see nothing in Settings to change the behaviour.
Use left click to drag tabs.
-
ShadeBlack
?
I use middle click to close the tab
I use left click to move the tab
Middle click with a drag does something unexpected.
Please read what I wrote.
-
@ShadeBlack I can confirmed this behavior, but IMHO it's not a "bug" because Vivaldi do support Middle click on tabbar (empty spaces) to open a new tab since the very beginning, and we all can do this (middle click on tab & drag to open new tab) since day 1. I suspect this is an intentional design to let user open a new tab easily when the tabbar is flooded with tabs.
Vivaldi is always filled with this sort of unwritten, quirky, unorthodox, yet useful design. So congratulation, you have discovered another NEW feature today! LOL
If you insist this is a "bug" then it's really just a harmless behavior. I see no reason to remove this "bug" as it doesn't really benefit anyone but it might piss off user who rely on this "trick" to open new tab quickly...