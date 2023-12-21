Following the guide to pimp your Workspaces great blog guide but icon issue Help Please
HI Guys
Following the guide see here it shows some code to add to svg
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 28 28"> <rect fill="var(--colorFg)" width="28" height="28" style="rx:var(--radius);" /> <path fill="var(--colorBg)" d="(...)"/> </svg>
I have tried adding to to my svg but it breaks it so i am no doubt doing it wrong please can you help and tell me why it wrong ?
https://i.imgur.com/24dJmDI.png
@OsoPolar could you post the original (working) svg ?
@MasterLeo29
I added code on line 2 and 39
Removing line 2 and 39 will give you the working svg i use from editing in InkScape
@OsoPolar on the line 39, you added the 'd' property a second time (probably from the example in the blog post). try and remove the 'd="(...)' bit
@MasterLeo29 LIke this
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 28 28"><?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8" standalone="no"?> <rect fill="var(--colorFg)" width="28" height="28" style="rx:var(--radius);" /> <svg height="28" viewBox="0 -960 1120 1120" width="28" version="1.1" id="svg1" sodipodi:docname="storefront_FILL0_wght400_GRAD0_opsz24.svg" inkscape:version="1.3.2 (091e20ef0f, 2023-11-25, custom)" xmlns:inkscape="http://www.inkscape.org/namespaces/inkscape" xmlns:sodipodi="http://sodipodi.sourceforge.net/DTD/sodipodi-0.dtd" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:svg="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <defs id="defs1" /> <sodipodi:namedview id="namedview1" pagecolor="#505050" bordercolor="#ffffff" borderopacity="1" inkscape:showpageshadow="0" inkscape:pageopacity="0" inkscape:pagecheckerboard="1" inkscape:deskcolor="#505050" inkscape:zoom="33.125" inkscape:cx="12" inkscape:cy="12" inkscape:window-width="1896" inkscape:window-height="1005" inkscape:window-x="10" inkscape:window-y="61" inkscape:window-maximized="1" inkscape:current-layer="svg1" /> <path d="m 850.21857,-433.77778 v 282.66667 q 0,29.33333 -18.8221,50.22222 Q 812.57437,-80 786.14333,-80 H 337.61666 q -26.43103,0 -45.25313,-20.88889 -18.82211,-20.88889 -18.82211,-50.22222 v -282.66667 q -18.42163,-18.66666 -28.43338,-48 -10.01176,-29.33333 -0.40047,-64 l 33.6395,-120.88889 q 6.40752,-23.11111 22.8268,-38.22222 Q 317.59315,-720 339.21854,-720 h 445.32291 q 21.6254,0 37.64421,14.66667 16.01881,14.66666 23.22727,38.66666 l 33.6395,120.88889 q 9.61129,34.66667 -0.40047,63.11111 -10.01176,28.44445 -28.43339,48.88889 z m -217.85581,-37.33333 q 21.62539,0 32.83856,-16.44445 11.21317,-16.44444 8.81035,-36.88888 l -17.62069,-124.44445 h -62.47336 v 131.55556 q 0,18.66666 11.21317,32.44444 11.21316,13.77778 27.23197,13.77778 z m -144.16929,0 q 18.42164,0 30.03527,-13.77778 11.61364,-13.77778 11.61364,-32.44444 v -131.55556 h -62.47336 l -17.62069,124.44445 q -3.20376,21.33333 8.40988,37.33333 11.61363,16 30.03526,16 z m -142.5674,0 q 14.41693,0 25.22962,-11.55556 10.8127,-11.55555 13.21552,-29.33333 l 17.62069,-136.88889 h -62.47336 l -32.03761,119.11111 q -4.80565,17.77778 5.20611,38.22222 10.01175,20.44445 33.23903,20.44445 z m 432.50786,0 q 23.22727,0 33.6395,-20.44445 10.41223,-20.44444 4.80564,-38.22222 l -33.6395,-119.11111 H 722.0681 L 739.68879,-512 q 2.40282,17.77778 13.21551,29.33333 10.8127,11.55556 25.22963,11.55556 z m -440.51727,320 H 786.14333 V -401.77778 Q 782.13863,-400 780.93722,-400 h -2.80329 q -21.62539,0 -38.04467,-8 -16.41928,-8 -32.43809,-25.77778 -14.41693,16 -32.83856,24.88889 Q 656.39098,-400 635.56652,-400 q -21.62539,0 -40.44749,-8.88889 -18.8221,-8.88889 -33.23903,-24.88889 -13.61599,16 -31.63715,24.88889 Q 512.22169,-400 491.39724,-400 q -23.22728,0 -42.04938,-8.88889 -18.8221,-8.88889 -33.23903,-24.88889 -16.81975,18.66667 -33.23903,26.22222 Q 366.45052,-400 345.62607,-400 h -3.60423 q -2.00235,0 -4.40518,-1.77778 z m 448.52667,0 H 337.61666 Z" id="path1" style="stroke-width:0.84377" /> </svg>
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
@OsoPolar More like this : I removed the extra "d" attribute and and extra "svg" initiation tag. Give it a go. I tested it on my snapshot version and tried a few css variables and seems to work as intended. The version I leave has the "var(--colorFg)". but you can change it of course
<svg height="28" viewBox="0 -960 1120 1120" width="28" version="1.1" id="svg1" sodipodi:docname="storefront_FILL0_wght400_GRAD0_opsz24.svg" inkscape:version="1.3.2 (091e20ef0f, 2023-11-25, custom)" xmlns:inkscape="http://www.inkscape.org/namespaces/inkscape" xmlns:sodipodi="http://sodipodi.sourceforge.net/DTD/sodipodi-0.dtd" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:svg="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <defs id="defs1"></defs> <sodipodi:namedview id="namedview1" pagecolor="#505050" bordercolor="#ffffff" borderopacity="1" inkscape:showpageshadow="0" inkscape:pageopacity="0" inkscape:pagecheckerboard="1" inkscape:deskcolor="#505050" inkscape:zoom="33.125" inkscape:cx="12" inkscape:cy="12" inkscape:window-width="1896" inkscape:window-height="1005" inkscape:window-x="10" inkscape:window-y="61" inkscape:window-maximized="1" inkscape:current-layer="svg1"></sodipodi:namedview> <path d="m 850.21857,-433.77778 v 282.66667 q 0,29.33333 -18.8221,50.22222 Q 812.57437,-80 786.14333,-80 H 337.61666 q -26.43103,0 -45.25313,-20.88889 -18.82211,-20.88889 -18.82211,-50.22222 v -282.66667 q -18.42163,-18.66666 -28.43338,-48 -10.01176,-29.33333 -0.40047,-64 l 33.6395,-120.88889 q 6.40752,-23.11111 22.8268,-38.22222 Q 317.59315,-720 339.21854,-720 h 445.32291 q 21.6254,0 37.64421,14.66667 16.01881,14.66666 23.22727,38.66666 l 33.6395,120.88889 q 9.61129,34.66667 -0.40047,63.11111 -10.01176,28.44445 -28.43339,48.88889 z m -217.85581,-37.33333 q 21.62539,0 32.83856,-16.44445 11.21317,-16.44444 8.81035,-36.88888 l -17.62069,-124.44445 h -62.47336 v 131.55556 q 0,18.66666 11.21317,32.44444 11.21316,13.77778 27.23197,13.77778 z m -144.16929,0 q 18.42164,0 30.03527,-13.77778 11.61364,-13.77778 11.61364,-32.44444 v -131.55556 h -62.47336 l -17.62069,124.44445 q -3.20376,21.33333 8.40988,37.33333 11.61363,16 30.03526,16 z m -142.5674,0 q 14.41693,0 25.22962,-11.55556 10.8127,-11.55555 13.21552,-29.33333 l 17.62069,-136.88889 h -62.47336 l -32.03761,119.11111 q -4.80565,17.77778 5.20611,38.22222 10.01175,20.44445 33.23903,20.44445 z m 432.50786,0 q 23.22727,0 33.6395,-20.44445 10.41223,-20.44444 4.80564,-38.22222 l -33.6395,-119.11111 H 722.0681 L 739.68879,-512 q 2.40282,17.77778 13.21551,29.33333 10.8127,11.55556 25.22963,11.55556 z m -440.51727,320 H 786.14333 V -401.77778 Q 782.13863,-400 780.93722,-400 h -2.80329 q -21.62539,0 -38.04467,-8 -16.41928,-8 -32.43809,-25.77778 -14.41693,16 -32.83856,24.88889 Q 656.39098,-400 635.56652,-400 q -21.62539,0 -40.44749,-8.88889 -18.8221,-8.88889 -33.23903,-24.88889 -13.61599,16 -31.63715,24.88889 Q 512.22169,-400 491.39724,-400 q -23.22728,0 -42.04938,-8.88889 -18.8221,-8.88889 -33.23903,-24.88889 -16.81975,18.66667 -33.23903,26.22222 Q 366.45052,-400 345.62607,-400 h -3.60423 q -2.00235,0 -4.40518,-1.77778 z m 448.52667,0 H 337.61666 Z" id="path1" fill="var(--colorFg)" style="stroke-width:0.84377"></path> </svg>
@MasterLeo29 cheers made no difference to my icons. They do not show which one has focus
@OsoPolar Focus ? Just for double check. Are you trying to recreate the 'focus' effect from the blog post a while ago ? If so, do you have the two versions of the icons (one "focused" and one not) and adjusted each theme's icons accordingly ?
Or are you trying to achieve something else ?
@MasterLeo29 my misunderstanding i thought it was the same icon in 2 states.
So if its in focus it runs looks for background css as an aditional fuction to look for bground css to implement a backround. Are you saying i need two icons?
I only see 1 option to add an icon how can yu have 2?
@OsoPolar the "trick" is in using a few of vivaldi's features combined.
Let's assume you want to have two custom icons, one for each workspace (workspace "A" and "B").
So, you want to create two versions (normal and focused) of an icon for workspace "A", and two more for workspace "B".
With this, you will also want to have two "themes". ThemeRed for workspace "A" and ThemeBlue for workspace "B".
And with this, you will also want to have two new chain commands. One that changes to "workspace A" (if its the first workspace you create, you have the option "workspace 1") and switches themes to ThemeRed. And a similar one that changes to "workspace B" and ThemeBlue.
The final "piece" : Edit the ThemeRed's icons so that the chain command for the "workspace A" version has the "focused" version of the icon and the chain command for the "workspace B" has the "normal version". Then do vice-versa for ThemeBlue.
Edit the toolbar to have the buttons for the chain commands wherever you want.
And ... voilá.
I think we are speaking at cross purposes i have 4 workspaces with 4 custom icons which all work 100% fine when switching.
But in the blog he makes note of adding an extra feature so you know which workspace you have selected by looking at the icons.
It a pretty common on most websites or even me chatting in here the vivaldi has a focus status see here https://i.imgur.com/NZ9baAg.png
What i am trying to achieve is this option currently looking at my custom icons you have no idea visually what is selected see here https://i.imgur.com/GQ0QdEO.png