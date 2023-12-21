@OsoPolar the "trick" is in using a few of vivaldi's features combined.

Let's assume you want to have two custom icons, one for each workspace (workspace "A" and "B").

So, you want to create two versions (normal and focused) of an icon for workspace "A", and two more for workspace "B".

With this, you will also want to have two "themes". ThemeRed for workspace "A" and ThemeBlue for workspace "B".

And with this, you will also want to have two new chain commands. One that changes to "workspace A" (if its the first workspace you create, you have the option "workspace 1") and switches themes to ThemeRed. And a similar one that changes to "workspace B" and ThemeBlue.

The final "piece" : Edit the ThemeRed's icons so that the chain command for the "workspace A" version has the "focused" version of the icon and the chain command for the "workspace B" has the "normal version". Then do vice-versa for ThemeBlue.

Edit the toolbar to have the buttons for the chain commands wherever you want.

And ... voilá.