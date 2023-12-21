I posted it in another thread, but it has been closed shortly after.

I've been using Vivaldi for years, and I've noticed that occasionally, especially after a crash, the session gets lost. That is why I'm glad the native session manager was introduced recently, but it lacks the ability to save the session every few minutes, and there's no option to set a limit on the number of saved sessions. Additionally, having the option to export and import sessions would be beneficial.

While there are extensions that save sessions, in Vivaldi, they don't preserve workspaces and tab groups, which is crucial.

What do you think about it?