Native session manager
I posted it in another thread, but it has been closed shortly after.
I've been using Vivaldi for years, and I've noticed that occasionally, especially after a crash, the session gets lost. That is why I'm glad the native session manager was introduced recently, but it lacks the ability to save the session every few minutes, and there's no option to set a limit on the number of saved sessions. Additionally, having the option to export and import sessions would be beneficial.
While there are extensions that save sessions, in Vivaldi, they don't preserve workspaces and tab groups, which is crucial.
What do you think about it?
@Ravn7 If you open the session manager, at the bottom there is a "Automatic session backup" function you can enable. Does this meet what you need?
It saved periodically and you can choose an upper limit for how many sessions to save (e.g. past few days only)
Can't see any option to set a limit. I have the newest version of Vivaldi.
mib3berlin
Once enabled, you can change the size of the autosave sessions history by right-clicking the autosaved session and pressing "autosave history size"
I don't know why I didn't see it. Maybe I just glanced over it too quickly. Anyway, I would still like to have an option to set the interval for saving sessions.
An option to export sessions would also be great. I got a new notebook, and for some reason, opened tabs are not being synced. Besides, if you switch to another account, you won't be able to use syncing.