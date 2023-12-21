Best Result
Who thought it would be best to make the default line of search the "best result" that often end up with worst suggested result that I don't want to search for.
How to disable it? Or rather move the "best result" below the default search?
This is searching with address bar.
See "Settings/Address Bar - Drop-Down Menu"
mib3berlin
@Valmighty
Hi and yes, it is the Drop-Down Menu Priority setting in Settings > Address bar.
You can select an entry and move it and/or disable it.
