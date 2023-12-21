The first one is Text Blaze it has an option to open a Dashboard which loads as a new tab. But it fails to load it does nothing but work in every other chrome browser.

Also an option is to a TB<space> shortcut to activate a snippet again works in every other browser but not Vivaldi.

I use a Gmail extension which open some panels for notes and tasks but same again does nothing in Vivaldi but ok in other browsers. Some knowledge about the extensions is required a little, i can send a little video if required