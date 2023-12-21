Reporting Bugs in Vivaldi with extentions
-
Is there a specific area to report bugs in Vivaldi i have found a few which is glitchy in Vivaldi but no other chrome browser
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@OsoPolar No special area for bugs.
Ask first in forum https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/51/extensions if a bug can be reproduced, and if other users can, report a bug to bug tracker.
-
The first one is Text Blaze it has an option to open a Dashboard which loads as a new tab. But it fails to load it does nothing but work in every other chrome browser.
Also an option is to a TB<space> shortcut to activate a snippet again works in every other browser but not Vivaldi.
I use a Gmail extension which open some panels for notes and tasks but same again does nothing in Vivaldi but ok in other browsers. Some knowledge about the extensions is required a little, i can send a little video if required
-
ashvaganda
So, here's my two cents: When you're reporting a bug, it's like playing detective in a really nerdy crime show. Make sure you list the extensions you're using because, let's face it, sometimes extensions play nice together like best friends, and other times they fight like cats and dogs over the last piece of tuna.
-
@ashvaganda i think trying in a clean profile with only 1 extension is a good test.
If it fails then we know its 1 or 2 issues
Extension needs fixing by the dev or for them to speak to Vivaldi Team to see if there is a work round