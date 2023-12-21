Taskbar software going away and vivaldi not opening same instance
Yesterday it started doing this, i open vivaldi and then i open discord, messenger, twitch studio it somehow goes to background like it didn't open and if ipress on the vivaldi icon on the task bar it opens a new window and all the other above will go to the background and have to hope it somehow goes back to the proper window where my tabs are or close it in the task manager to open it again.
video of whats happening
https://streamable.com/o753mn