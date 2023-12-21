Vivaldi Mobile 6.5 RC 2 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3217.35
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot is the second release candidate for Vivaldi Mobile 6.5 release on Android.
Coming!
Thx
Is this a list of bugs from the previous snapshot..?
mariap Vivaldi Team
@henadz: These are the bugs that have been fixed since the previous snapshot.
The editing panel is not displayed correctly.
Android 13; One UI Core 5.1
-
A wonderful Christmas present would be Vivaldi finally (!) having a checkbox to enable automatic dark mode on websites when the browser's dark theme is used. Over 3 years since this has been requested...
@toriigate
Hi, even I hate dark websites , there is a setting to enable them in the Theme settings, do you meant this?
@temkem
Hi, do you changed the default font size in the Android settings?
This cause issues in Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Hey. Sadly no, that setting turns all websites to dark irrespective of the browser's theme. What I'm looking for is the implementation of a flag that's already in Chrome/Brave, which enables an option to make websites dark only when the browser uses a dark theme...
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi Mobile 6.5 RC 2 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3217.35:
Hi, do you changed the default font size in the Android settings?
This cause issues in Vivaldi.
no, I did not change the scale in the device settings. And I didn't change the scale in the Vivaldi browser itself.
@temkem
Hm, I am a bit curious why it looks completely different for me, I even have a gap between search engine icons and the search suggestions.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.5.3217.35 Snapshot
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi Mobile 6.5 RC 2 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3217.35:
Hm, I am a bit curious why it looks completely different for me, I even have a gap between search engine icons and the search suggestions
I don't know. For some reason it looks like this...
Vivaldi Snapshot 6.5.3217.35
Android 13; One UI Core 5.1
@temkem
Hm, instead of the font size, did you change the default display resolution?
One setting can cause strange issues is accessibility settings for downloaded apps.