Can i add multiple websites in block to Vivaldi Speed DIal
I have a Speedial2 Extension and wish to use Vivaldi's SPeed Dial.
Is there a way for me to open say 20 tabs and add in block to a Vivalidi Speed Dial folder?
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
@OsoPolar You can have any folder (multiple folders, in fact) set up to show on your speed dial (on the bookmark manager, you can pick any folder and turn on the "speed dial" check).
With that, all you need to do is add your pages to your new folder. (if you have the pages open, you can select the tabs you want with ctrl + click, then right click and select "bookmark all")
Hope it helps