When I open the workspace tab, I'd like to be able to start typing, and then that the options are filtered by what I'm searching.

so, for example, if I start typing "sa" i'd like to have the options limited to sanitairkamer, and then with enter to be able to select it.

A bit similar to the CTRL + k search function discord offers.

This would make switching workspaces a lot easier, as it's easier for me to remember to type the name, instead of which ctrl + shift + number it is.