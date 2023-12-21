thx for your performance boost.
Hi. I've criticized Vivaldi for its sluggish interface. But since 6.5 version I'm noticing very good performance (like in other browsers) related to UI & new website tabs. Thank you very much for the work that you've done. I hope it wont be the last perf boost, and in future you will have more updates like that. Good job.
RasheedHolland
OK, then I guess I should be upgrading to Viv 6.5, hopefully it won't hang in memory anymore on close. And hopefully it will also not have any major performance degradation when staying in memory for hours.